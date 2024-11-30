Yandex metrika counter

Georgian police use water cannon to disperse protesters

Georgian police use water cannon to disperse protesters
Police in Tbilisi have begun to intervene with protesters around the parliament building, News.az reports citing APA.

Special police units have begun to remove protesters who are trying to block the entrances to the parliament building.

Protesters are responding by throwing stones and pyrotechnics at the police.

