Yandex metrika counter

Georgian President wraps up official visit to Azerbaijan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Georgian President wraps up official visit to Azerbaijan

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 16.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

President Mikheil Kavelashvili was seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

News about - Georgian President wraps up official visit to Azerbaijan

News about - Georgian President wraps up official visit to Azerbaijan


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      