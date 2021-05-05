Yandex metrika counter

Georgian prime minister completes visit to Azerbaijan

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has completed his visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Garibashvili was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.


