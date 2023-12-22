Georgian prime minister congratulates Azerbaijani leader on his birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.

“Allow me to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday anniversary. Please, accept my warmest regards and the best wishes of joy, happiness and success in your endeavors and aspirations for prosperity, peace and stability of your country and the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” the Georgian premier said in his congratulatory message.

“Your personal commitment and engagement to further developing relations between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is highly valued and very much appreciated,” he noted.

“Hereby, I avail myself of this opportunity to reaffirm that the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan will be further enhanced by a wide range of bilateral and multilateral initiatives for the benefit of our nations.

Excellency, allow me to once again renew the assurances of my highest consideration, and wish you every success in your most important endeavors,” PM Garibashvili added.

News.Az