Georgia’s state debt to Azerbaijan amounts to over $ 9 mln

According to information as of July 31, 2017, Georgia’s foreign debt and volume of loans received under government guarantee totaled $ 4.9 billion.

APA reports quoting Georgia’s Finance Ministry that $ 4.8 billion of the total debt is owed by the government.



Georgia's state debt to Azerbaijan is $ 9,342,000.



The neighboring country owes most of its debt to Germany ($ 284 million), Japan ($ 208 million) and France (about $ 114 million).



Georgia's debt to Turkey, Russia and Armenia is $18 million, $75 million and $11 million respectively.

News.Az

