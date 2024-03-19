German ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on Novruz holiday (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Ambassador to Baku Ralf Horlemann congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Novruz holiday, News.Az reports.

“On the eve of the Novruz holiday, I wish the people of Azerbaijan a happy, healthy and peaceful new year. May it be filled with happiness and joy for you and your loved ones. Happy Novruz holiday!” the diplomat said in his video message posted on X.

News.Az

