German-Azerbaijani business forum held in Baku

A German-Azerbaijani business forum has kicked off in Baku co-organized by the German Chamber of Commerce, German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations and Germany’s Eastern European Economic Community.

The agenda of the business forum is dominated by finance, industry, transport and logistics, according to AzerTag.

The main goal of the forum is to provide a business platform for German and Azerbaijani companies, discuss opportunities available for their business cooperation, as well as help them present their projects and proposals.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Falko Heidrich spoke about active and successful cooperation between our countries. He described the business forum as a new platform for strengthening this collaboration.

Chairman of Azerbaijan`s State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev highlighted recent reforms in Azerbaijan`s customs sector. He said that the committee is always open to new proposals and ideas.

Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev said that business meetings strengthen the intensive and long-term cooperation existing between the ministry and the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce.

He pointed out a great potential for trade relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, emphasizing the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries by investing in industry, transport, logistics and energy.

Deputy Chief of Mission of the German Embassy Teresa Schonfeld emphasized President Ilham Aliyev's last year visit to Berlin, saying it considerably contributed to the strengthening of business ties between the two countries.

News.Az

