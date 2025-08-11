German Chancellor Merz to host virtual Ukraine talks before Trump-Putin summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz invited U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders to virtual talks on Monday, ahead of the upcoming Alaska summit between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius confirmed the initiative in a press release, saying Wednesday's virtual meeting will focus on "further options to exert pressure on Russia" and "preparations for possible peace negotiations and related questions regarding territorial claims and security guarantees," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The summit will feature multiple discussion formats with participation from the heads of state and government of Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Poland, the UK and Ukraine.

The president of the European Commission, head of the European Council, NATO secretary general, and US vice president will also join the talks.

News.Az