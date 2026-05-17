Samsung Electronics, labor union set to resume talks ahead of planned strike

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Samsung Electronics and its labor union will resume government-led mediation talks on Monday, just three days before a major planned strike, company and union officials said on Saturday.

The mediation session will be held at the National Labor Relations Commission’s office in Sejong, about 110 kilometers south of Seoul, following the breakdown of earlier talks on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The company’s largest labor union is planning to begin an 18-day strike next Thursday, a move that could disrupt production at the world’s largest memory chipmaker.

The union said that more than 46,000 of its members have expressed willingness to participate in the strike.

The upcoming talks are being viewed as a last-ditch effort to resolve the dispute over bonus payouts.

Labor and management remain sharply divided over performance-based bonuses tied to earnings from the company’s artificial intelligence-related semiconductor business amid the ongoing memory supercycle.

The planned resumption of talks comes after the company replaced its chief negotiator, Vice President Kim Hyung-ro, at the union’s request. Yeo Myung-koo, head of the company’s Device Solutions division’s People Team, will take over Kim’s role.

News.Az