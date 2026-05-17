Iran warns of dangerous escalation and accuses Israel of pushing US toward conflict

Iran warns of dangerous escalation and accuses Israel of pushing US toward conflict

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An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has accused Israel of attempting to draw the United States into a wider regional confrontation, warning that recent statements and threats by US President Donald Trump are part of a “strategic trap.”

The comments come amid rising tensions in the Middle East and growing concerns over possible escalation involving Iran, Israel and the United States, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

The Iranian official said Israel is trying to use current tensions to trigger a broader conflict in the region and push Washington toward adopting a tougher position against Tehran. He stressed that Iran would not be dragged into what he described as “calculated provocations or miscalculations.”

According to the adviser, Iranian leadership is closely monitoring political and military movements by both the United States and Israel. He added that threats and pressure would not solve the crisis and could further destabilise the region.

The official also claimed that Israel is seeking to export its internal problems through external escalation and create a permanent state of confrontation with Iran. He warned that any new military action could lead to serious consequences extending beyond the Middle East.

The statements come as international concern continues to grow over worsening tensions linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, regional security and recent exchanges of sharp rhetoric between Tehran and Washington.

Regional and international powers are reportedly monitoring developments carefully amid fears that any direct confrontation could impact global energy supplies, maritime security and overall stability across the region.

News.Az