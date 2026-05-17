Five killed in clashes between troops and rebels in Philippines

Five killed in clashes between troops and rebels in Philippines

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Five suspected anti-government armed members were killed in a series of clashes with government troops in Negros Occidental province in the central Philippines on Saturday, the Philippine army said on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The military reported that fighting first broke out between soldiers and members of the New People's Army at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the military, two additional encounters occurred later in the day at approximately 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The clashes took place in Negros Occidental, where government troops recovered several firearms and explosives from the encounter sites. These included a machine gun, rifles, a grenade launcher, and a hand grenade.

Local authorities said at least 180 families from three affected villages were evacuated to safer areas due to the fighting.

The Philippine Army confirmed the incidents in its statement released on Sunday.

News.Az