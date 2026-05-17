Eurovision faces growing backlash as Israel controversy overshadows historic final

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Eurovision Song Contest is facing mounting criticism and political pressure after another year of controversy surrounding Israel’s participation, despite a historic victory for Bulgaria at the 2026 grand final in Vienna.

Bulgaria’s DARA won the competition with the song “Bangaranga,” securing the country’s first-ever Eurovision victory and achieving one of the biggest winning margins in the contest’s history. Israel’s Noam Bettan finished in second place after receiving strong public support, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

The contest was overshadowed by growing divisions over Israel’s participation amid the war in Gaza. Five countries — Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland — boycotted Eurovision 2026, refusing to take part alongside Israel.

Just before the grand final began, Spain’s broadcaster RTVE aired a message calling for “peace and justice for Palestine,” while Belgium’s Flemish broadcaster VRT warned it may also withdraw from future contests unless the European Broadcasting Union reforms the way participation decisions are made.

The EBU has defended Israel’s inclusion, arguing that broadcasters should be allowed to compete if they meet organisational rules and maintain sufficient independence from government influence. Officials said Israel’s broadcaster KAN meets those requirements.

Critics, however, questioned why Russia was banned from Eurovision in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine, while Israel remains part of the competition despite ongoing criticism linked to the Gaza conflict.

During Eurovision week in Vienna, organisers faced repeated questions about alleged political double standards and reports claiming Israel had attempted to influence voting in previous contests. Israel’s broadcaster denied involvement in any prohibited campaign activity.

Eurovision director Martin Green admitted the contest is experiencing “challenging times” and said organisers would spend the coming months reviewing concerns raised by broadcasters, fans and participating countries.

Despite calls to keep Eurovision apolitical, tensions surrounding war, politics and participation continue to dominate discussions around the contest, increasing pressure on the EBU ahead of next year’s competition in Sofia.

News.Az