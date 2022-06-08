German chancellor, Ukrainian president hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have had a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the German government’s press service said in a statement, News.Az reports.

During the talks, the parties underscored the need to do everything possible to ensure grain exports from Ukraine, especially by sea.

Zelenskyy and Scholz also exchanged views on the current military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine. They agreed to continue exploring ways to support Ukraine further and remain in close contact.

News.Az