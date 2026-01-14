German defense minister: US Greenland annexation risks NATO security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's defense minister warned on Wednesday that any US attempt to annex Greenland would jeopardize the existence of NATO.

In a guest article for the Die Zeit newspaper, Boris Pistorius argued that security threats from Russia and China in the Arctic require a stronger NATO presence in Greenland—not US ownership of the territory, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"A sustainable answer for Washington cannot consist of annexing Greenland in serious violation of the fundamental principles of international cooperation," Pistorius wrote.

"On the contrary: The US administration should realize that the legitimate interests of the US are best served through the joint defense of security in the Arctic and North Atlantic by the alliance," he added.

The German defense chief emphasized that pursuing unilateral national approaches outside the NATO framework would be a dangerous path that risks undermining transatlantic solidarity.

"Going it alone represents a worse alternative and endangers NATO's continued existence as a North Atlantic defense alliance," Pistorius wrote, adding that Germany and its partners are ready to assume a stronger role in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

He stressed that defense ties between the US and Europe are "indispensable," adding that the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara in July must demonstrate alliance unity and solidarity, and show that members also stand together on Arctic security.

Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, a NATO ally, has attracted US President Donald Trump's interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

On Wednesday, Trump again insisted that the Greenland should be “in the hands of the US” to counter threats posed by Russia and China in the Arctic region.

“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable,” he said on his social media platform Truth Social.

Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected proposals to sell the territory to the US, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

On Tuesday, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen confirmed plans for a stronger and more permanent military footprint in Greenland.

According to Danish broadcaster DR, Denmark has begun deploying military equipment and advanced troops to Greenland to prepare logistics and infrastructure for the possible arrival of larger Danish and allied forces.

News.Az