German envoy extends condolences over deadly helicopter crash in Azerbaijan

German Ambassador to Baku Wolfgang Manig has expressed condolences to Azerbaijan over the recent fatal helicopter crash in the country.

“On the very saddening occasion of the tragic accident of a border-guard helicopter that caused the death of 14 Azerbaijani servicemen, I want to express my deep condolences to the people of Azerbaijan as well as to the relatives and friends of the victims,” the ambassador tweeted.

A military helicopter belonging to the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed on Tuesday during a training flight on the Garaheybat air range, killing 14 people and injuring two others on board.

The Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more people) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

