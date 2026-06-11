Erdoğan congratulates Pashinyan on election victory

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of the Civil Contract party in Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary elections.

The message was issued by the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office following the announcement of the election results, News.Az reports, citing Armen Press.

Erdoğan extended his congratulations on behalf of the Turkish people and in his personal capacity, wishing success to Pashinyan in forming a government for a third term.

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In his message, Erdoğan expressed confidence that Pashinyan’s strategic vision for establishing long-term peace and stability in the region, as well as strengthening cooperation, would be successfully implemented.

He also conveyed wishes for health, well-being and prosperity for the people of Armenia following the election outcome.

News.Az