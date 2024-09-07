German fighter jets practice landings in Finland, near Russian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s Eurofighter jets have been redeployed to Finland, where they practiced taking off and landing in short distances as far as 180 kilometers from the Russian border, News.Az reports citing the Bild newspaper.



Three aircraft of the German Air Force’s 71 Tactical Air Wing Richthofen were involved in the drills. They took off and landed on a highway strip near the village of Hosio.The German Air Force told the newspaper that the German fighter jets had been practicing landings in Finland since September 4. They are stationed at the Rovaniemi Air Base during the exercise. The distance from the base to the Russian border is 147 kilometers.

News.Az