German fighter jets practice landings in Finland, near Russian border
Germany’s Eurofighter jets have been redeployed to Finland, where they practiced taking off and landing in short distances as far as 180 kilometers from the Russian border, News.Az reports citing the Bild newspaper.
The German Air Force told the newspaper that the German fighter jets had been practicing landings in Finland since September 4. They are stationed at the Rovaniemi Air Base during the exercise. The distance from the base to the Russian border is 147 kilometers.