German FM: We have always supported territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

“I have always stated that Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan. Germany has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, News.az reports.

“Azerbaijanis should return to their lands,” Annalena Baerbock added.

News.Az