German FM: We have always supported territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
- 04 Nov 2023 17:56
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- Politics
“I have always stated that Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan. Germany has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, News.az reports.
“Azerbaijanis should return to their lands,” Annalena Baerbock added.