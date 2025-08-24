+ ↺ − 16 px

Johann Wadephul said the list of countries providing security guarantees to Ukraine should extend beyond Europe, with the United States playing a primary role.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Ukraine’s security guarantors should be expanded, stressing that these guarantees must be “very close to what NATO membership entails.”, News.Az informs via TASS.

Speaking at an open day organized by the German government, Wadephul said that the list of states that will provide security guarantees to Ukraine should be expanded beyond Europe, primarily at the expense of the United States. According to the minister, about 30 countries, including Japan, have declared their readiness to support Kiev. The German foreign minister argued that Ukraine needs security guarantees "roughly corresponding to NATO membership."

On August 15, the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, met at a military base in Alaska. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict had become the main topic of the summit.

News.Az