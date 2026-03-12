Ilham Aliyev: Peace with Armenia is not only “on paper”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As I have said many times, we have achieved peace with Armenia not only on paper. Although a peace deal was initialed and we adopted a joint declaration seven months ago, we have peace on the ground,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum on Thursday.

Emphasizing that there are no longer shootings or casualties along the shared border, the head of state added: “We have lifted all restrictions on the transportation of goods to Armenia from different destinations. We have even started trade with Armenia. We have begun exporting critical oil products to them, thus demonstrating that we are committed to peace — not just long-lasting, but peace forever,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az