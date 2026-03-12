Iran government not at risk of collapse, says US intel

U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Iran’s leadership remains largely intact and is not at immediate risk of collapse despite nearly two weeks of sustained U.S. and Israeli strikes, according to sources familiar with the findings.

Officials cited a “multitude” of intelligence reports showing consistent analysis that the government in Iran remains stable and continues to retain control over the population, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The assessments come as political pressure grows in the U.S. over rising oil prices linked to the conflict. Donald Trump has suggested that the U.S. may seek to conclude what has become the largest U.S. military operation since the Iraq War in the near future. However, finding a resolution may prove difficult if Iran’s hardline leadership remains firmly entrenched.

Intelligence findings also highlight the continued cohesion of Iran’s clerical leadership despite the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28, the first day of U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Israeli officials have privately acknowledged that there is no certainty the war will lead to the collapse of Iran’s government, a senior Israeli official told Reuters.

Sources cautioned that the situation remains fluid and that internal dynamics within Iran could still change. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment.

News.Az