German police urge tighter security after series of knife attacks

Police at the scene of a stabbing at Hamburg Central Station in Hamburg, 23 May 2025 Steven Hutchings/dpa via AP

Two of Germany's largest police trade unions have called for increased video surveillance and additional personnel following a knife attack at Hamburg Central Station on Friday, in which a woman injured 18 people.

At least 18 people were injured after a 39-year-old German woman with a mental health condition attacked a group of people with a knife at the station during rush hour.

The attack occurred despite the station being subject to a knife ban since December 2024, which fines anyone found carrying a bladed object with a €10,000 penalty.

Police forces and experts are calling for different measures on top of a knife ban in response to the incident, which follows a spate of similar attacks, including one in Bielefeld the week prior in which five were injured.

DPoIG national chairman Rainer Wendt argued on Monday that "modern video technology" must be used in areas with high crime rates. In addition, Germany's law enforcement would need "considerably more police forces and relief from non-prison tasks" to implement such technology, Wendt told Euronews. The problem is one of "capacity", according to Wendt.

