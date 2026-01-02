German private wealth tops €10 trillion amid uncertainty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Private financial assets of German households are expected to surpass €10 trillion ($11.7 trillion) in 2025, setting a new record, according to DZ Bank economist Michael Stapple.

Preliminary calculations indicate household financial assets will grow by around 6% to €10.03 trillion, driven by high savings rates and cautious spending amid economic uncertainty, job insecurity, and rising prices. Germany’s savings rate stood at 10.3% in the first half of 2025, according to the Federal Statistical Office, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Investments in stocks and funds also contributed to wealth growth, with gains totaling €290 billion and pushing the DAX index to historic highs over the past three years. Stapple predicts household financial assets will continue rising in 2026, reaching an estimated €10.5 trillion.

News.Az