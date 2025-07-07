German space capsule carrying ashes of 166 people lost during reentry

+ ↺ − 16 px

A German space startup has launched an investigation after losing contact with a memorial capsule carrying the ashes of 166 people during its return to Earth.

The spacecraft, named "Nyx Mission Possible", was operated by Bavaria-based The Exploration Company (TEC) and had orbited Earth twice in late June, News.Az reports, citing DW.

It was part of a memorial spaceflight, commissioned by U.S.-based company Celestis, which specializes in sending human ashes into space.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, TEC confirmed that it had briefly reestablished communication with the capsule after the standard communication blackout caused by heat during reentry. However, contact was lost again at an altitude of 26 kilometers, just before the parachute deployment phase.

“To better understand the outcomes, we have established an independent investigation team. Their findings will be shared with our clients, investors, and internal teams,” TEC stated.

Charles Chafer, CEO of Celestis, acknowledged that the attempt was a first in space memorial services and expressed regret over the loss:

“Though we currently believe we cannot return the flight capsules, we hope families find peace in knowing their loved ones were part of a historic journey — launched into space, orbited Earth, and now rest in the vastness of the Pacific, akin to an honored sea scattering.”

The capsule also carried cannabis plant material and seeds as part of a citizen science experiment exploring the possibility of growing cannabis on Mars.

Celestis previously made headlines in 2024 by launching the remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and others into deep space.

The exact cause of the loss remains unknown, but TEC has pledged transparency as the investigation unfolds.

News.Az