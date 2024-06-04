Germany, Azerbaijan work on energy transformation, climate protection: Envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I was pleased to welcome today President Ilham Aliyev to the German pavilion at Baku Energy Week. Germany and Azerbaijan are working closely together on energy transformation and climate protection ahead of and beyond COP29 in Baku,” the ambassador said.

