Germany allocates €70 mln to support Ukraine's winter energy needs

Germany's Development Ministry has announced that it will provide Ukraine with €70 million ($78 million) to bolster heating and electricity supplies during the winter months.

The money will be used to supply Ukrainian towns and municipalities with small thermal power stations, boiler systems, generators and solar energy systems, the ministry announced following a meeting of the budget committee, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry has said it expects noticeable power outages this winter despite repair efforts."Russia's attacks on energy supplies are intended to wear down and drive out Ukrainians," said German Development Minister Svenja Schulze. "We are supporting Ukraine in rebuilding its electricity supply in a decentralized way so that Russia will not be able to destroy it as easily," she added.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Russia had destroyed all of Ukraine's thermal power plants and "a large part" of the country's hydroelectric capacity. In all, Russia has inflicted damage on 80% of the energy infrastructure, he said.

