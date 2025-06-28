Germany allocates €800 million for submarine modernization and maintenance

+ ↺ − 16 px

German shipbuilder TKMS has signed a contract with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) to modernize and maintain six U-212A submarines of the German Navy.

The contract provides for the modernization of key systems on board the submarines, including the navigation system and the control and deployment of weapons on four older submarines of the first batch, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The goal is to sustain the technological superiority of the German submarine fleet to effectively meet future national and alliance defense challenges,” TKMS said.

The contract, under which TKMS is the prime contractor, has a total value of more than €800 million and a ten-year term. According to the Federal Ministry of Defense of Germany, the refit will take place in parallel with scheduled maintenance at the shipyard to reduce downtime.

In December 2024, the Budget Committee of the Bundestag gave the green light to order additional next-generation U-212CD submarines. This approval will increase the total number of submarines to be built for the German Navy from 2 to 6.

The cost of the new submarines is approximately €4.7 billion, including spare parts and training. In addition, the third stage of discussions in the future should be an additional increase of 3 more submarines of the new project, which is yet to be approved by the Budget Committee of the Bundestag.

News.Az