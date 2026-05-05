Taiwan likely topic in Trump-Xi discussions, U.S. confirms

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Taiwan is likely to be discussed when U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

Rubio told a White House press ​briefing that the United States doesn’t ⁠need any destabilizing events to occur ​with regard to Taiwan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"I'm sure Taiwan will ​be a topic of conversation; it always is,” Rubio said. “I think both countries understand that it ​is in neither one of our ​interests to see anything destabilizing happen in that part ‌of ⁠the world. We don't need any destabilizing events to occur with regards to Taiwan or anywhere in the Indo Pacific."

Trump ​is set ​to ⁠visit Beijing on May 14 and 15.

Taiwan is facing rising military ​pressure from Beijing, which claims ​the ⁠democratically governed island as its own territory. The United States is Taiwan's most important ⁠international ​backer and arms supplier, ​to the constant anger of Beijing.

News.Az