Germany approves withdrawal of troops from Turkey's Incirlik airbase

Turkey has imposed a ban on German lawmakers visiting the base.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet Wednesday approved a plan for the withdrawal of Bundeswehr troops from the Incirlik airbase in southeastern Turkey over a diplomatic row between the two countries, AzVision.az reports citing the Turkish media.

German troops are stationed at Incirlik, located near the border with Syria, as part of the fight against the Daesh terrorist group, but Turkey has imposed a ban on German lawmakers visiting the base.

The relocation of troops is likely to take place later this month, but German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has yet to make arrangements for how their absence will be handled in the context of the US-led military coalition against Daesh.

Moving the 260 German soldiers and military equipment including Tornado reconnaissance jets from Incirlik to an airbase in Jordan will take approximately two months.

