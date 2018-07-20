Germany bus incident: At least 14 injured in suspected knife attack in Lubeck

Germany bus incident: At least 14 injured in suspected knife attack in Lubeck

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 14 people have been wounded in a suspected knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Lübeck, APA reported citing The Independent.

A police spokesperson said the attack occurred in the Kuecknitz district of the city and a suspect has been arrested.

Dierk Duerbrook added authorities were still trying to determine the circumstances of the attack.

Earlier, police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Lübeck is located, tweeted that there was a major police deployment underway in the city.

"There is currently a major police deployment in Lübeck," the police force wrote. "We are examining the situation and will give more information later."

One eyewitness told local newspaper Lübecker Nachrichten: "The passengers jumped off the bus and screamed. It was terrible. Then the injured were taken away. The perpetrator had a kitchen knife."

Another said: "One of the victims had just offered his place to an elderly woman, as the offender stabbed him in the chest. It was carnage."

Despite reports to the contrary, local police say no one has died.

News.Az

News.Az