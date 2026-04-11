Russia strikes Odesa overnight: 2 killed, homes damaged - PHOTO

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa (Photo: Odesa City Military Administration)

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The southern Ukrainian city of Odesa came under a deadly overnight attack, leaving two people dead and two others injured, according to local authorities.

Officials said the strike hit residential areas, causing widespread destruction to homes, public facilities, and civilian infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The head of the Odesa City Military Administration confirmed that the attack caused significant damage across the city.

Residential buildings suffered broken windows, damaged roofs, and destroyed facades. Several non-residential sites, including food establishments and a dormitory, were also affected.

Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the strike to prevent fires from spreading and to assist residents.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa (Photo: Odesa City Military Administration)

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa (Photo: Odesa City Military Administration)

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa (Photo: Odesa City Military Administration)

Utility workers are currently:

Boarding up shattered windows

Repairing damaged roofs

Clearing debris from affected streets

Authorities confirmed that two residents were killed, while two others were hospitalized and are receiving medical care.

The Odesa strike came amid a broader series of attacks across Ukraine.

In the city of Sumy, residential buildings were hit twice the previous day, leaving multiple injured and widespread damage reported.

Ukraine’s air defense forces also intercepted dozens of drones in a large-scale overnight assault, though several strikes still reached civilian areas.

News.Az