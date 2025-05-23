Germany condemns Trump's ultimatum, states ‘such tariffs do not help anyone’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany on Friday condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 50% tariff on European Union goods, cautioning that such measures would negatively impact both American and European economies.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the European Union's executive arm, the European Commission, would respond to Trump's statement with Germany's complete support, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“I believe that such tariffs do not help anyone, they would only lead to the decline of economic development in both markets. That is why we continue to focus on negotiations and support the European Commission,” he said, adding that they hoped to continue discussions to convince their American counterparts.

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would recommend a 50% tariff rate against the EU, effective June 1, citing stalled negotiations with the EU as the reason.

“The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,” Trump wrote on social media.

“Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable,” he said.

News.Az