Second US Air Force plane crashed in Persian Gulf region - PHOTO
- 03 Apr 2026 23:45
- 03 Apr 2026 23:51
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- Middle East
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Source: Reuters
A second U.S. Air Force combat plane crashed in the Persian Gulf region on Friday and its only pilot was then rescued, the New York Times reported, citing two U.S. officials, News.Az reports.
Source: Reuters
The A-10 Warthog crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, around the same time as the F-15E was shot down over Iran, the report said.
The pilot was safely rescued, the report said. U.S. officials did not provide further details about how the plane crashed.
By Faig Mahmudov