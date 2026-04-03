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Second US Air Force plane crashed in Persian Gulf region - PHOTO

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Second US Air Force plane crashed in Persian Gulf region - PHOTO
Source: Reuters

A second ​U.S. Air ‌Force combat ​plane ​crashed in the ⁠Persian ​Gulf region ​on Friday and its ​only ​pilot was then ‌rescued, ⁠the New York ​Times ​reported, ⁠citing two ​U.S. ​officials, News.Az reports.

Second US Air Force plane crashed in Persian Gulf region: New York Times - Lebanon News

Source: Reuters

The A-10 Warthog crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, around the same time as the F-15E was shot down over Iran, the report said.

The pilot was safely rescued, the report said. U.S. officials did not provide further details about how the plane crashed.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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