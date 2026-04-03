Second US Air Force plane crashed in Persian Gulf region - PHOTO

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A second ​U.S. Air ‌Force combat ​plane ​crashed in the ⁠Persian ​Gulf region ​on Friday and its ​only ​pilot was then ‌rescued, ⁠the New York ​Times ​reported, ⁠citing two ​U.S. ​officials, News.Az reports.

Source: Reuters

The A-10 Warthog crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, around the same time as the F-15E was shot down over Iran, the report said.

The pilot was safely rescued, the report said. U.S. officials did not provide further details about how the plane crashed.

News.Az