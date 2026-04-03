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Elon Musk is requiring banks and other ​advisers working on SpaceX’s planned IPO to ‌buy subscriptions to Grok, his artificial intelligence chatbot, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people ​familiar with the matter.

Some banks have agreed ​to spend tens of millions of dollars ⁠a year on the chatbot and have begun ​integrating it into their IT systems, the report ​said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Morgan Stanley (MS.N), opens new tab, Goldman Sachs (GS.N), opens new tab, JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), opens new tab, Bank of America (BAC.N), opens new tab and Citigroup (C.N), opens new tab are serving as active bookrunners, or the lead ​banks managing the deal, Reuters reported earlier ​this week.

Musk and SpaceX did not respond to Reuters' requests ‌for ⁠comment.

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries.

The Starbase, Texas-headquartered rocket maker ​boosted its target initial ​public ⁠offering valuation above $2 trillion, according to a Bloomberg News report a day ​earlier, setting the stage for what ​could become ⁠the largest stock market listing on record.

The company aims to raise a record $75 billion, which would dwarf ⁠previous ​mega-IPOs such as Saudi ​Aramco in 2019 and Alibaba in 2014.

News.Az