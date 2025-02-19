Germany elections: Meet the 4 chancellor candidates

Friedrich Merz, the 69-year-old leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is currently leading the polls with 30% support.

Merz has steered the party to a more conservative direction since taking over in 2021.

His campaign emphasizes stricter immigration policies and increased defense spending.

On the flipside, he has little political experience, having taken a break from active politics after 2009 to work as a lawyer and head of BlackRock's German branch.