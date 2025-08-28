Germany launches second LNG terminal at Wilhelmshaven

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany will begin commercial operations at its second liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Wilhelmshaven on August 29, state operator Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) announced.

The new floating terminal, supported by the FSRU “Excelsior”, will feed natural gas directly into Germany’s grid, enhancing energy security as the country reduces reliance on Russian pipeline gas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to DET, the terminal can supply up to 1.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2025—enough to cover the heating needs of around 1.5 million households. Capacity is expected to rise to 4.6 bcm in 2026 and 2027.

DET confirmed that all regasification slots for 2025 and 2026 have already been allocated to market players. U.S.-based Excelerate Energy operates the “Excelsior” vessel, with German Gasfin Services managing local operations and Lithuania’s KN Energies providing technical and commercial support.

