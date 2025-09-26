Germany reports suspicious drone activity near the Baltic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Multiple drones were spotted over Germany's northern state of Schleswig-Holstein overnight, triggering an investigation into potential espionage activities amid rising concerns about airspace security in the Baltic region.

Schleswig-Holstein’s interior minister confirmed on Friday that officials are treating the incident as a potential surveillance operation, coming just days after similar drone sightings in neighboring Denmark, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We are certainly investigating every suspicion of espionage and sabotage in Schleswig-Holstein and remain extremely vigilant in this area," Interior Minister Sabine Sutterlin-Waack said in a statement.

Authorities declined to specify how many drones were observed or their exact locations, but confirmed it is in "intensive and ongoing communication" with federal authorities and the German military. Police have strengthened drone defense measures in coordination with other northern German states.

