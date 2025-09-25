Denmark calls airport drones a "hybrid attack" as Norway seizes one, Russia denies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark’s defense minister described a series of drone incursions near airports and military installations as part of a "hybrid attack," following the temporary closure of two airports.

The unidentified drones also caused disruption at several military sites, News.az reports citing CBS news.

Police in neighboring Norway, meanwhile, said they had seized a drone near Oslo's airport, the AFP news agency reported, and police said more drone activity was reported in Denmark later on Thursday, according to local media.

A public prosecutor in Norway said Thursday that there was nothing to immediately suggest any link between the Oslo incident and the drones seen in Denmark, according to AFP.

While neither Danish nor Norwegian officials have accused anyone of responsibility, the incidents come with many European nations on alert following Russian drone and fighter jet incursions into Poland, Romania and Estonia.

At a press conference alongside Denmark's justice minister and police, Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen said that what he called a "professional actor" had been responsible for the drone incursions in that country.

Poulsen said different types of drones had been spotted at various locations, including near critical infrastructure and military areas, and appeared to be part of a "systematic" attack carried out by a "professional actor." He did not give further details on what he meant by that term, or who he may have been referring to, but added that "there is still no direct military threat to Denmark."

Poulsen said Denmark was considering requesting consultations under NATO's Article 4, which allows member states to discuss issues of concern with the rest of the alliance. He noted that the country had already reached out to NATO and was planning to reach out to the European Union to discuss the drones.

He said there was no evidence that Russia was behind that attack.

News.Az