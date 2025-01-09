Germany's ex-finance minister attacked with soap cake during campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's former finance minister and president of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) was assaulted with a cake made of shaving foam during his election campaign in the northern city of Greifswald, according to media reports.

Christian Lindner was delivering a speech when a young woman smashed a cake plate full of shaving foam on his face, News.az reports citing foreign media Lindner, who took it easy, carried on.Early general elections are scheduled for Feb. 23.

News.Az