Germany's Merz sees dropping approval, CDU/CSU overtaken by AfD

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's approval rating has hit a new low, according to the latest RTL/ntv Trendbarometer poll released on Tuesday, News.az reports citing BBC.

Just ahead of the 100-day mark of the new government, only 29 percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with Merz's performance, three percentage points lower than the previous poll and also the lowest since he took office in May.

The survey, conducted by the Forsa Institute, shows that support for the ruling coalition of the CDU/CSU and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has fallen to a combined 37 percent.

The AfD's support rate stands at 26 percent, once again placing it ahead of the CDU/CSU, which has dropped to 24 percent.

Public confidence in the federal government's ability to handle Germany's problems has also waned. Only 19 percent of Germans believe the CDU/CSU can effectively address the country's challenges.

Trust in the AfD to do so has risen to 12 percent, while the SPD receives the confidence of 7 percent of the public in this regard.

News.Az