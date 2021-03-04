Germany to approve AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is changing its stance on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, allowing over-65s to receive the jab, Chancellor Angela Merkel says, BBC reports.

The country previously approved it for under-65s only, citing insufficient data on its effects on older people.

That led to public scepticism about its effectiveness with some Germans spurning it, leaving many doses unused.

But on Wednesday Mrs Merkel said recent studies had now provided enough data to approve it for all ages.

Various studies have shown the AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective among the elderly.

Belgium says it will also approve the vaccine for older people, following France earlier this week.

About 5% of Germans have so far received a first vaccine shot.

Mrs Merkel said Germany would also follow the UK example of stretching the interval between vaccine doses to offer as many people as possible an initial shot.

News.Az