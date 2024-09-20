Germany unveils major military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German government has announced a substantial new military aid package for Kyiv, featuring a variety of equipment, including tanks, air defense systems, drones, and ammunition, designed to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Germany has positioned itself as the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, following the United States in terms of overall equipment and material provided. However, upcoming budget discussions for the next year have raised concerns about whether Germany will be able to sustain this vital role.The package is headlined by the delivery of 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks and 3 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns. These heavy weapons are complemented by a variety of other military equipment and vehicles.On 17 September 2024, it was announced that Germany would allocate an additional 100 million euros to Ukraine to help the country through the coming winter.German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has expressed hope for the allocation of additional funds for weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Negotiations are underway to increase the 2024 budget from 7.5 billion euros, with Pistorius stating, “Then we are talking about a significant amount in the hundreds of millions of euros.”

