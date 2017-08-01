Germany withdraws from Turkey’s Incirlik

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany had completed the withdrawal of Tornado jet fighters from the Incirlik air base in Turkey, a representative of the country’ Federal Ministry of Defence

Germany reportedly deployed its military aircraft at the Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, according to vestnik kavkaza.

Germany's parliament on June 21 approved the planned withdrawal of troops from the Incirlik air base in southern Turkey after Ankara's refusal to allow German lawmakers access to its soldiers there.

