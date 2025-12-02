Germany’s FM to visit China as EU hardens trade stance

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will travel to China on December 8–9, according to two sources familiar with the plans, marking a renewed push to stabilize relations after he cancelled a visit in October. The trip comes as Beijing works to counter growing European calls to “de-risk” from China’s economy.

The visit coincides with a pivotal moment for EU–China relations. The European Union is preparing to adopt a tougher trade stance next month, with Germany—its largest economy—now increasingly aligned with the shift. Officials across the bloc believe the EU may finally have the unity needed to deepen cooperation with like-minded trading partners and reduce vulnerabilities linked to China, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wadephul’s return to Beijing follows a rapid diplomatic reset. After tensions flared over Chinese export restrictions on chips and rare earths, China moved quickly to mend ties. Premier Li Qiang met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the G20 in South Africa, and top economic officials from both sides held follow-up talks. Neither country’s foreign ministry has publicly confirmed the December visit.

Despite China’s weakened economy and its shift toward higher-value manufacturing, Germany remains a crucial investor. Last year, German capital made up 45% of all EU and U.K. foreign direct investment into China, according to the Mercator Institute for China Studies. Yet trade imbalances continue to deepen: the EU’s goods deficit with China has surged nearly 60% since 2019, and Germany’s once-strong surplus turned into a widening deficit in 2023.

Speaking at the launch of the German Chamber of Commerce in China’s 2025 Business Confidence Survey, embassy deputy head Stephan Grabherr said Chinese export curbs had “corrosive” effects on trust and reinforced Germany’s urgency to become more self-reliant.

German companies reported slight improvements in market sentiment but still face heavy price pressures and increasing competition from Chinese-made products—highlighting the economic backdrop Wadephul will confront when he arrives in Beijing.

News.Az