Finland considers ban on energy drinks for under-18s

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Finland's Institute for Health and Welfare is calling for a nationwide ban on the sale of energy drinks to anyone under the age of 18, pointing to alarming consumption trends among the country's youth.

Data released by the institute reveals that nearly 70% of young people aged 12 to 20 consume energy drinks at least occasionally. Even more concerning, a significant portion of these young consumers report feeling dependent on the beverages, frequently using them to battle fatigue and boost alertness, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Health experts warn that this habit is backfiring. Sari Niinisto, a research director at the institute, noted that high consumption, particularly later in the day, actually disrupts sleep patterns and leads to increased daytime tiredness.

The institute also flagged a worrying dietary shift: an increasing number of adolescents are skipping breakfast or school lunches entirely, replacing vital meals with energy drinks. Experts warn this behavior severely undermines overall energy levels and impairs concentration during critical school hours.

News.Az