Germany's Merkel and British PM Johnson to meet soon

A meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planned soon, a spokesman for the German government said on Friday, adding that details would be announced later, Reuters reported.

Steffen Seibert told a news conference the German government still favored an orderly Brexit, adding that a no-deal withdrawal was in no one's interests.

Asked if every day that passed without negotiations increased the risk of a no-deal Brexit, Seibert said: "It won't get easier."

