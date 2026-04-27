Germany’s Merz criticizes US over Iran war strategy

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Friedrich Merz has sharply criticized the United States over its approach to the Iran conflict, saying Washington entered the war without a clear exit strategy.

Speaking during a public discussion in Germany, the chancellor warned that the absence of a defined plan to end the conflict is making it increasingly difficult to resolve. He compared the situation to past U.S. military engagements in Afghanistan and Iraq, where long-term strategies proved challenging, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Merz also described Iran as a “skilled” negotiator, suggesting that Tehran’s approach to diplomacy is complicating efforts to reach a resolution. He argued that the U.S. lacks a convincing negotiation strategy, further prolonging the conflict.

The German leader added that the war is having direct economic consequences for Germany, increasing costs and weakening growth prospects.

Berlin recently downgraded its economic outlook, now expecting growth of just 0.5% this year, down from earlier forecasts. Projections for 2027 were also revised lower, reflecting ongoing uncertainty linked to the conflict and rising energy costs.

Merz’s remarks come amid broader concerns across Europe about the economic fallout of the Iran war, particularly as energy prices and supply disruptions continue to weigh on industrial output and consumer confidence.

Recent polling has also highlighted domestic pressure on the chancellor, with a majority of voters expressing dissatisfaction with his performance and the current coalition government.

His comments underscore growing transatlantic tensions over the handling of the conflict, as European leaders grapple with both geopolitical and economic consequences.

News.Az