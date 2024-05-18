Germany's Saarland sees flooding after heavy rain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rainfall caused flooding and landslides in the western German state of Saarland on Friday, News.Az reports citing DPA.

Buildings in the state capital of Saarbrücken and other municipalities had to be evacuated due to rising water levels.The state interior ministry spoke of a "widespread flooding situation," with the focus on the south-eastern part of the state.People in the city of Saarbrücken have been advised to avoid basements, bodies of water and flooded areas due to persistent heavy rain."Flood waves can come suddenly, banks can collapse," the city announced on Friday evening. "Crossing flooded streets should be avoided at all costs - both on foot and by car."Citizens were therefore warned to stay away from the affected areas and, if necessary, spend the night elsewhere.The Neunkirchen district, the Saarpfalz district and the Saarbrücken regional association were particularly affected, a ministry spokesman said on Friday evening. There was initially no news of any casualties.Apart from Saarbrücken and Neunkirchen, the situation was tense in Eppelborn, St. Wendel, Saarlouis and Merzig. In some places, residents had to be evacuated from flats in isolated streets. Some retirement homes were also affected.Increased flooding is still expected, especially in the districts of Lauterbach, Ludweiler, Geislautern and Wehrden. There were no reports of injuries so far, the ministry spokesman said.In Völklingen, streets have been disconnected from the power grid due to flooding.However, the drinking water supply has been secured, the town announced late on Friday evening."In Völklingen, millions of euros worth of damage is expected, especially in the private sector," the municipality said."The extent of the damage is not yet foreseeable."Officials are considering requesting assistance from neighbouring federal states.Saarbrücken declared a major damage situation, as did several districts. Several buildings in the city had to be evacuated. The city set up alternative accommodation in schools and a citizens' hotline. Those affected were asked to take only the essentials with them.The German Weather Service warned of heavy continuous rain through the early hours of Saturday, especially in the areas west of the Rhine. After that, the rain is expected to slowly ease.Chancellor Olaf Scholz cancelled an election campaign appearance planned for Saturday in Saarland.Instead, he will visit Saarland together with state Premier Anke Rehlinger to get an idea of the situation on the ground, a government spokesperson announced in Saarbrücken in the evening.The state government has initiated the first steps towards emergency financial aid.In a meeting late on Friday evening, the Council of Ministers declared a so-called "elementary event of supra-local importance." According to the State Chancellery, this means that state aid can be granted.In addition, municipalities could deviate from budget balancing regulations due to the extraordinary emergency situation."Many Saarlanders are worried about their homes and possessions or have already suffered severe damage," Rehlinger said. "To ensure that no time is lost, the state government has taken decisions at short notice to provide assistance to repair the damage caused."

News.Az