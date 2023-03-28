Yandex metrika counter

Germany’s Scholz confirms Ukraine received 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks

Germany’s Scholz confirms Ukraine received 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks

Ukrainian armed forces received 18 German-made Leopard 2A6 tanks, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference in the wake of talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"We have delivered the tanks, as was announced," Scholz said, answering a question.

Thus, the Chancellor confirmed the report from Der Spiegel saying that Germany handed over 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kyiv.


