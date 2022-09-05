Germany’s Scholz, Ukraine’s Shmyhal discuss possible deliveries of tanks to Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed a possibility for Germany to deliver to Ukraine a new range of German heavy armored vehicles, including main battle tanks, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

“We have a common vision of the need to increase the supply of artillery and air defense systems,” Shmyhal said.

First of all, to increase supplies of the types of heavy weapons that have already been delivered or will be delivered in the near future: MARS-2 MLRS, Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns, IRIS-T air defense systems, and Gepard anti-aircraft guns. At the same time, we also talked about possible deliveries of new products, in particular German tanks," the prime minister noted.

News.Az